B.A.C.F. All Star football game cancelled

The Battle against Cystic Fibrosis All Star football game has been about a good cause and good football for more than a quarter of a century now.

But, because of ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's game has been cancelled

The 27th annual B.A.C.F. All Star game was scheduled for June 5th at St. Marys high school.

The game features high school seniors from around the region in an Ohio versus West Virginia format,

Frontier high school's Russ Morris was to be the Ohio head coach with Roane County's Paul Burdette in charge of the West Virginia squad. With both sides were supported by All Star cheerleaders.

But more importantly, all the proceeds from the games go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to fund research for a cure .

Game director Jodi Mote said the decision to cancel was made by the B.A.C.F board for the safety of all involved

"If you knew there was going to be a deadline and that all of this would be done and over with, then you could keep on extending it. And that's why we waited as late as we could "

Mote says the game will return for 2021 and thanks the many local businesses who support the B.A.C.F. All Star game.

