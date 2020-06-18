Basketball Backyard brawl renewed

The basketball version of the ``Backyard Brawl'' rivalry between West Virginia and Pittsburgh has been extended through the 2022-23 season.

The colleges separated by 75 miles have played 187 times since first meeting in 1906, with West Virginia holding a 99-88 advantage.

The series took a break from 2013 to 2016 because of conference realignment but began anew in 2017 with a four-year home-and-home agreement.

The Mountaineers have won each of the first three meetings since the renewal.

The final game of the original agreement is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

