Bengals release Dalton

The Cincinnati Bengals have released quarterback Andy Dalton, clearing the way for Joe Burrow to lead a team that remade itself in the draft.

Dalton set several Bengals passing records in his nine seasons and led the Bengals to a club-record five straight playoff berths, but Cincinnati lost in the first round every time.

Coach Zac Taylor benched Dalton for three games last season, an indication his time in Cincinnati was finished.

The Bengals drafted Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, first overall last week.