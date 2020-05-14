Braxton Amos named Schultz Award Winner

Parkersburg South wrestler Braxton Amos has added to his long list of accomplishments.

Thursday the National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced that Braxton is the winner of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award for the State of West Virginia

The award recognizes and celebrates the nation's most outstanding high school senior male wrestlers for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship, and community service.

The Wrestling Hall of Fame named the award after an outstanding wrestler who was murdered in 1996

The Wisconsin bound Amos has done just about everything that can be done on the high school level.

Braxton won 3 individual state championships in the 220 pound weight class on his way to helping the Patriots extend their streak of Class AAA team state championships

He is also is the first wrestler ever to win the Robert Dutton West Virginia High School Wrestler of the Year award for back to back seasons

Braxton has also been a champion in national and international competitions

He's now in the running for the regional Dave Schultz award, and the national Dave Schultz Wrestler of the Year honors.

Braxton is grateful for the recognition because he knew of the accomplishments of Dave Schultz.