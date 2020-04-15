Browns back to old school uniforms

The Cleveland Browns will look more like the Browns again. The team has unveiled new uniforms that resemble ones from the past and were inspired by Cleveland's rich history.

The new uniforms will feature brown jerseys with white numbers and white jerseys with brown numbers.

Both will be worn with brown or white pants. The team has eliminated its orange pants. This is the second time the Browns have altered their look since 2015.

Fans have been pushing the team for a more classic, traditional look. The COVID-19 outbreak altered the team's plans for a splashy unveiling.

