Browns draft Jedrick Wills.

The Cleveland Browns filled an enormous hole at left tackle with one college football's best right tackles.

With three of the top four tackle prospects still available, Cleveland used the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft to select Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr.

He will protect quarterback Baker Mayfield's blind side. Wills has played right tackle hit entire career, but the Browns are confident he can slide to the other side.

Cleveland's set at right tackle after signing free agent Jack Conklin last month. Wills is the first pick by new general manager Andrew Berry.