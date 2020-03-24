Browns sign Keenum

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Case Keenum has reunited in Cleveland with the coach who brought out the best in him. The veteran quarterback signed a three-year, $18 million free agent contract with the Browns.

He'll again be working with coach Kevin Stefanski. The pair spent 2017 together in Minnesota. Keenum had his best season when Stefanski was his quarterbacks coach.

He went 11-3 as a starter and led the Vikings to a playoff win. Keenum will back up Baker Mayfield, who struggled in his second NFL season.

The Browns also officially announced the signings of return specialist Jojo Natson and cornerback Donovan Olumba.