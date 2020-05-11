Bryant signs with WV Wesleyan

Parkersburg South senior Colin Bryant will not get to play another baseball game for the Patriots, but there is baseball in his future.

Bryant is headed to West Virginia Wesleyan on a baseball scholarship. He had his signing ceremony over the weekend with family and friends looking on.

Wesleyan is an NCAA Division II school and a member of the Mountain East Conference.

Bryant will be pitching for the Bobcats.

During his career at Parkersburg South, he was a two time selection on the first team of the All Ohio Valley Athletic Conference baseball team. He also earned second team honors on the WV Class AAA All State baseball team last season as a junior.

