COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points to lead No. 19 Ohio State past No. 23 Illinois 71-63.

E.J. Liddell tied a career high with 17 points for the Buckeyes, who have won four in a row and nine of their last 11.

Ayo Dosunmu had 21 points and five assists to pace Illinois, which saw its Big Ten championship hopes fade a bit more after starting the day a half game behind the leaders.

Ohio State is playing well at a critical time with the Big Ten tournament looming.