Carter leads WV Senior Open golf championship.

The West Virginia Golf Associated teed off it's new season of championship golf on Sunday with the opening round of the state Senior Open Championship at the Parkersburg Country Club

105 golfers teed it up on the par 73 layout.

Pat Carter from Huntington fired a 5 under par 68 to take a 4 shot lead.

Vienna's Scott Bibbee, defending champion Ty Roush from Mason and Coolville's Jeff Harper are tied for second with 1 under par rounds of 72 and John Ross is in 5th place.

The tournament wraps up on Monday at the Parkersburg Country Club