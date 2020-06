Pat Carter is a wire to wire winner at the West Virginia Senior Open golf championship at the Parkersburg Country Club.

(Photo: PGA TOUR)(MGN)

Carter carded a 3 under par 70 in Monday's final round and his winning two day total comes to 8 under par 138. That's good for an 8 shot margin of victory for the amateur golfer from Huntington.

Defending Open champion Ty Roush finished in a second place tie with fellow pro Barry Evans at even par 146.

Vienna's Scott Bibbee finished tied for 4th with Scott Davis from Hurricane at 3 over par 148.