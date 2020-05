Cincinnati Bengals 2020 schedule

Sept. 13: LA Chargers -- 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Sept. 17: Cleveland (away) -- Time TBD on NFL Network

Sept. 27: Philadelphia (away) -- 8:20 p.m. on CBS

Oct. 4: Jacksonville -- 1 p.m. on CBS

Oct. 11: Baltimore (away) -- 1 p.m. on CBS

Oct. 18: Indianapolis (away) -- 1 p.m. on FOX

Oct. 25: Cleveland -- 1 p.m. on CBS

Nov. 1: Tennessee -- 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 9: Bye Week

Nov. 15: Pittsburgh (away) -- 1 p.m. on FOX

Nov. 22: Washington (away) -- 1 p.m. on CBS

Nov. 29: NY Giants -- 1 p.m. on FOX

Dec. 6: Miami (away) -- 1 p.m. on CBS

Dec. 13: Dallas -- 1 p.m. on FOX

Dec. 21: Pittsburgh -- 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 27: Houston (away) -- 1 p.m. on CBS

Jan. 3: Baltimore -- 1 p.m on CBS