The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (64) 26-3 1,600 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,514 3
3. Dayton 27-2 1,453 4
4. Baylor 25-3 1,395 2
5. San Diego St. 28-1 1,375 5
6. Kentucky 24-5 1,253 8
7. Florida St. 24-5 1,164 6
8. Seton Hall 21-7 1,145 13
9. Maryland 23-6 1,041 9
10. Louisville 24-6 948 11
11. Creighton 22-7 843 10
12. Duke 23-6 809 7
13. Oregon 22-7 802 14
14. Villanova 22-7 779 12
15. BYU 24-7 756 17
16. Michigan St. 20-9 726 24
17. Auburn 24-5 575 15
18. Iowa 20-9 492 18
19. Ohio St. 20-9 489 23
20. Penn St. 21-8 367 16
21. Houston 22-7 265 25
22. Virginia 21-7 219 -
23. Illinois 20-9 208 -
24. Wisconsin 19-10 179 -
25. Michigan 18-11 94 19
Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary's (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.
College Basketball AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking: