Fallon returns as Patriots boys basketball coach

Mike Fallon has returned to the helm of Parkersburg South's boys varsity basketball program.

Tuesday evening the Wood County Board of Education approved his appointment to the post.

Fallon replaces Brett Rector, who stepped down as the Patriots head coach after 1 year to join the University of Charleston's basketball coaching staff.

Fallon resigned the position in April of 2019 to deal with some personal losses in his life.

Fallon coached the Patriots for 9 years in his first stint on the job. He's the second winningest coach in the program's history with 148 victories