Hammond helping youth basketball in Memphis

A former Marietta College basketball star is getting a chance to give back to the sport he loves as a member of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies organization

Tyler Hammond is the coordinator for the Grizzlies youth basketball program.

His basketball journey began at Marietta College where he started more than 90 games for the Pioneers under coach Jon Vanderwal. He was a talented point guard who led the team in assists throughout his career.

After he graduated in 2013, Hammond continued his basketball journey as an assistant coach and then he started his own youth basketball program in Michigan. And that's what attracted the attention of the Grizzlies.

"And I think that's what really... set me apart to get this job with the Grizzlies, because I already started my own youth program for the last two or three years. So, when they were talking to me and I got a chance for the interview and stuff it was kind of like they wanted to bring someone in with their own ideas instead of what they've been doing" said Hammond.

Hammond was a great passer as a player and now he's passing on his basketball knowledge to the youth of Memphis