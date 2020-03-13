High school sports win West Virginia and Ohio suspended

WTAP SPORTS-- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all sports activities in West Virginia and Ohio have been suspended.

In West Virginia that suspension runs through April 10th. That means no practices, scrimmages, or games.

This come on the heels of yesterday's suspension of the boys and girls basketball tournaments by the governing body of the high school athletics, the State Secondary School Activities commission.

The organization's Executive Director Bernie Dolan commented to WTAP sports on the likelihood that the basketball tournaments will be resumed in light of today's developments.

"Its going to make it very difficult...we'll take one look...this thing has been moving quickly and Monday is a long time away in the lifespan of this current situation.

We'll wait and meet Monday and look at all the possibilities to see if we can go after that or not" said Dolan

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has suspended all sports activities for the next 3 weeks.

That means no practices, scrimmages, games or instruction by the coaches.

The tentative plans to resume with practices on April 6th and games on April 11.

Thursday the OHSAA postponed all of the winter sports championship tournaments.

The annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis All Star games have been postponed.

The charity all star basketball game involving area high school seniors was scheduled for April 10.

B.A.C.F. game director Bill Camp says he will work with the coaches and players to see if the game can be rescheduled some time in May.