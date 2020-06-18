Kory Science bound for Alderson Broaddus

Marietta High School's capped off a four year football career with the Tigers on Thursday with a signing ceremony accepting a football scholarship offer from Alderson Broaddus University

Kory's family and his Tiger coach Jason Schob were on hand for the signing ceremony.

Alderson Broaddus is an NCAA Division II school in Philippi West Virginia and a member of the Mountain East Conference

The Battlers run an offense similar to Marietta's and the coaches liked what they saw of Kory on tape.

A visit to the Alderson-Broaddus campus sealed the decision for Science.

Kory plans to major in nursing.

