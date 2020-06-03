Local baseball brothers transfer to Marietta College

Turner and Kail Hill were standout baseball players during their time at Marietta High School.

(MGN)

Both left home to attend Malone University and play baseball.

After the shortened baseball season, both were granted an extra year of eligibility and decided to transfer to Marietta College.

At Malone University, Turner was the Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018 and was named 2nd Team All-Conference in 2018 and 2019.

Kail was in his first season at Malone, but was beginning to make his mark as well, starting two games in left field before the season was cut short.

The Hill brothers will carry on a family tradition, following in the footsteps of their uncle, Evan Brockmeier, who was a part of the 2011 and 2012 National Champion Pioneer teams.