MLB rejects players union proposal

Major League Baseball has rejected the players' proposal for a 114-game schedule in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts.

MLB told the union that teams have no reason to think 82 games is possible and now will discuss even fewer.

Management has said it will discuss a schedule of about 50 games, which would result in players receiving about 30% of their full salaries.

MLB proposed cutting salaries to $1.2 billion with a $200 million bonus for the postseason. Players proposed $2.8 billion.

