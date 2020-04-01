Marietta College copes with loss of spring sports

The NCAA announced Monday that athletes in spring sports will receive an extra year of eligibility.

This goes for not only seniors, but underclassmen as well.

For Division I schools, the NCAA is offering extra scholarships and roster spots, so incoming freshmen do not lose their scholarships in favor of returning seniors.

Division III schools, like Marietta College, can not give out athletic scholarships, so their road will be slightly tougher.

Marietta has three or four athletes currently considering the option of coming back to school for a fifth year to finish out their athletic careers, but those athletes would have to pay for at least room and board for the next school year.

Athletic Director Larry Hiser says it is a "gut wrenching" situation they are in and the decision for athletes to return will have to be a "family decision".

As for recruiting, the process has not stopped.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Marietta has announced several commitments to their athletic programs.

One of those was the commitment of Parkersburg South star Malaki Sylvia to Jon VanderWal and the Pioneer basketball team.

Hiser says he is proud of his coaches for finding new ways to reach out to high school seniors and bringing them to the Pioneer family.