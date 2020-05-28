Marietta High School begins football workouts

High school football teams in Ohio are now able to begin workouts with certain restrictions.

Coach Jason Schob and his staff at Marietta High School have been preparing for this week and began their workouts Thursday.

Because there is a rule against more than ten people gathering in one place, Schob has had to resort to holding multiple workouts each day, usually with nine players and one coach.

Players must stay six feet apart from one another and the equipment used in the workouts are sanitized before and after every use.

Schob has made these workouts voluntary, understanding that some players and parents may not yet feel safe attending gatherings of any kind.

This is the first phase in a three phase plan, where football teams in Ohio will slowly return their practices to normal.