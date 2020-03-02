Marietta Pioneers make the NCAA Tournament

Updated: Tue 10:02 AM, Mar 03, 2020

The Marietta Pioneers received an at-large bid into the NCAA division three tournament and will travel to Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia for the first and second round games slated for March 6th and 7th.

The Pioneers started the season really strong but faltered a little down the stretch, finishing with a record of 21 wins and 6 losses.

They fell in the OAC semi-finals and grabbed one of the 21 at large bids. The Pioneers first round opponent will be the College of New Jersey, who finished 19-8 on the year and were winners of the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

 
