McDuff commits to the University of Florida

Parkersburg South swimmer Macguire McDuff has been an elite swimmer on high school level and now he's joining an elite program on the college level.

McDuff has verbally accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Florida

The Patriot junior won state championships in the 100 and 200 free styles and he also excels in the 50 free and the 100 backstroke.

McDuff met Florida's sprint coach at a camp last summer and reconnected with him at a Pittsburgh swim meet in December

He had a visit to Florida's campus in Gainesville in February and that really helped seal the deal.

" I'm super excited to compete at such a high level, a super elite level and I look forward to the challenge and what that brings" McDuff said

He chose the Gators over, Harvard, West Virginia University and Penn.

McDuff is going to a Florida program that has won 30 Southeastern Conference championships and 2 national championships

He will make his commitment official later this fall when he is first able to sign his Letter of Intent with Florida.

