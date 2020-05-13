Miller earns Saunders Award

Parkersburg South wrestler Samantha Miller has earned national recognition.

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame has named Miller the winner of the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence award for the state of West Virginia,

The award recognizes the nation's most outstanding high school senior female wrestlers for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship, and community service.

Miller finished off an outstanding career at Parkersburg South

She was a part of the Patriots conference championship and state championship run during her 4 years wrestling for coach Shaun Smith and the Patriots.

Miller has also successfully competed on national teams during the summer.

She will continue her wrestling career on the level after accepting a scholarship offer from Presbyterian University in South Carolina.

Miller was surprised and honored to receive the Saunders Award.

"It's actually great! I like to represent my state. It'll probably be the last time I can because I'll be in South Carolina...It makes my school and my state look good"

