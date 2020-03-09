Miller to wrestle for Presbyterian College

PARKERSBURG, W.VA. (WTAP)-- Parkersburg South wrestler Samantha Miller is headed to Presbyterian College on a wrestling scholarship.

She signed her national letter of intent accepting a scholarship offer Monday afternoon in the school's cafeteria.

Presbyterian is an NCAA Div. I school in Clinton, South Carolina and is a member of the Big South Conference.

Samantha has been wrestling since she was 4 years old, and she credits her father and her coaches over the years for her success as a wrestler.

She'll be joining a Blue Hose women's wrestling team that is just finishing up it's first season in existence.