MORGANTOWN, W.VA. (WTAP)-- West Virginia Mountaineer head football coach Neal Brown met with members of media in a video news conference.

Brown and his Mountaineer players and coaches had their annual spring practice cut short, when the Big 12 Conference shutdown athletics for the rest or the school year.

They've had no physical contact, but have been using technology, to come together as a unit and provide some sort of normalcy and team bonding in these trying times..