Muirfield Village to host back to back PGA tournaments

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTAP}- Ohio gets its own version of a golf doubleheader.
The PGA Tour has alerted players it has reached an agreement for Workday to be the title sponsor of a new tournament at Muirfield Village.
That's the course Jack Nicklaus built. The tournament would be July 9-12 and would be followed by the Memorial.
It was not clear if Nicklaus would play a role in the additional tournament.
The Workday event replaces the John Deere Classic in Illinois, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Deere returns to the schedule next year. The Memorial goes back to a 120-man field.