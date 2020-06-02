Muirfield Village to host back to back PGA tournaments

Ohio gets its own version of a golf doubleheader.

The PGA Tour has alerted players it has reached an agreement for Workday to be the title sponsor of a new tournament at Muirfield Village.

That's the course Jack Nicklaus built. The tournament would be July 9-12 and would be followed by the Memorial.

It was not clear if Nicklaus would play a role in the additional tournament.

The Workday event replaces the John Deere Classic in Illinois, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deere returns to the schedule next year. The Memorial goes back to a 120-man field.