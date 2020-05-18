NFL to expand Rooney Rule

The NFL is amending the Rooney Rule to require more interviews of minority candidates for head coaching and coordinator positions, two people familiar with the decision tell The Associated Press

Reacting to a lack of diversity progress in hirings for those jobs, the league will require teams to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach openings.

At least one minority candidate must be interviewed for a coordinator's spot, the people said Monday on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced the additions.

