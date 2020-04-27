News and Sentinel Half Marathon canceled

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel Half Marathon is the latest local sporting event to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Race organizers announced on Sunday that the August 15 event will not be held this year.

The half marathon attracted a national and international field for the 13.1 mile race through city streets on both sides of the Little Kanawha river.

Beside the half marathon itself, there was to be a 2 mile fun run and a children's race as well.

The number of runners, walkers and volunteers involved is more than 2 thousand people on race day.

Race Director Chip Allman says the concerns for the health of all involved was the determining factor for the decision to cancel the race.