Null named A.D. at Parkersburg South

There's a new person at the top of the Parkersburg South athletic department.

Jenny Null was approved as the Athletic Director at South Tuesday night by the Wood County Board of Education. She replaces Roger Thompson who stepped down recently.

Null is no stranger to Parkersburg South or the Patriot Athletic tradition. She is a Parkersburg South graduate and played sports for the Patriots. She later went on to teach at South for 12 years and was the coach of the Patriots softball team.

Null takes over a Patriots athletic department that has enjoyed a great deal of success in recent years. Competing for and winning conference and state championships.

Null says she'll work to keep Patriots athletics moving forward.

" Pride on the South side is very strong. And sports and athletics for our student athletes are very important and we're going to continue that moving forward"

