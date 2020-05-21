Ohio to permit Ohio high school skills training

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTAP)- Beginning next week, Ohio high school athletes can begin preparing for their sports once again.
That's the word Thursday from Ohio Lieutenant Governor John Husted.
Beginning May 26 training for all sports can begin again, as long social distancing and other safety measures are followed. But, scrimmages, games and competitions will not be allowed.
Athletes and coaches will be allowed to use school buildings and facilities, but that decision will be left up to the individual school districts.