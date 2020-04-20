Ohio high school sports decision expected shortly

Monday's decision by Ohio governor Mike DeWine to schools closed, while continuing home schooling appears to have brought an end to the high school athletic scene for the academic year.

The governing body of high school athletics in Ohio hasn't issued an official cancellation of the spring sports seasons as yet. But the Ohio High School Athletic Association issued a release on Saturday restating it's position that moving forward with the spring sport season was dependent upon the re-opening of schools.

The OHSAA conducts spring sports in baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, and lacrosse

"I'm waiting on the final determination for the OHSAA which I think I'll receive tonight or tomorrow. " said Marietta High School athletic director Cody Venderlic. "I don't see this outcome going any differently. I feel like this is something that's going to have to happen

Warren High School athletic director Steve Harold added "In the best interest of everyone's safety and health , I think it's a decision that Governor DeWine had to make and it's a decision that's in the best interest of all of us. It's such a sad say for all our coaches and athletes."

