Shedd named new PHS soccer coach.

There will be a new man in charge of the Parkersburg High boys varsity soccer program when the new season rolls around in August.

Billy Shedd has been tabbed to take over as head coach. He replaces the legendary Don Fosselman, who put the Big Reds soccer program into one of the best in the state

Shedd has been playing or coaching soccer nearly all his life. He played it in high school and at the college level. And he still plays it recreationally to this day.

Shedd has coached youth soccer for years and is excited to take over the Big Reds program.

He likes an aggressive style of soccer, but says he'll mold his game around the talent that he has this fall.

"My style will be whatever the boys are good at. I'm going to play to their strength. Personally when we were in school, we were an aggressive attacking team. But I will play to the boys strength. We'll see when we get to practice, how good they are and how much they want to be an aggressive team or possibly just be more of a passing team" said Shedd.