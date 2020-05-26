PHS signing day

It's been a year like none other for high school senior athletes all across America.....Seasons cut short, or not played at all..

A group of Parkersburg High Big Reds is looking forward to their next athletic competition, which will now be on the college level.

Nine Big Reds had their signing cermonies Tuesday afternoon at Stadium Field. announcing their future plans

Ty Boyd is headed to Fairmont State, where he will be on the mat with the Falcons wrestling team.

Dylan Eaton will be attending West Libertry next fall and he'll be playing baseball for the Hilltoppers

Devin Elder signed his letter of intent to play football at Alderson Broaddus.

Ashton Farnsworth is moving on to West Liberty University on a soccer scholarship.

Noah Inboden will be grappling for the Coker university wrestling program

Kyle Moore is headed to West Liberty to play baseball

Maggie Richards will continue her hoops career at West Virginia Tech.

All state football player C.J. Wade will be using his skills for the West Liberty Hilltoppers.

And Bre Wilson is headed to Fairmont State on a basketball scholarship

Wilson is an All State player who played a big role in Parkersburg High's championship run in girls Class AAA basketball over the last 3 years.

