Patriots job search progressing

Parkersburg South is one step closer in the search for a new boys varsity basketball coach.

The Patriots are looking to replace Brett Rector, who stepped down earlier this month return to the college coaching ranks at the University of Charleston

The deadline for applications closed at midnight Wednesday.

Parkersburg South athletic director Roger Thompson says there were a total of 8 applicants for the job from both inside and outside the Wood County school system.

Thompson can't reveal the list of candidates just yet, but he and Parkersburg South principal Betsy Patterson are ready to move forward with the interview process.

Thompson said "Miss Patterson and myself will review the applicants and make a determination on who we're going to select for interviews...and start contacting those applicants. We'll look at all candidates and weight them all equally and try to pick out the person who would be the best fit for us."