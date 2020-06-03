Pirates Archer out for 2020

Chris Archer won't pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020 and his time with the club may be over after the team announced the 31-year-old underwent surgery to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome.

The procedure was conducted in St. Louis. Archer will not be available this season if Major League Baseball finds a way to put together a truncated schedule.

The Pirates were banking on a bounce back year by Archer, who is 6-12 with a 4.92 ERA in 33 starts for Pittsburgh since being acquired at the 2018 trade deadline from Tampa Bay.