Rector resigns at Parkersburg South

Parkersburg South Boys varsity basketball coach Brett Rector has resigned after 1 season on the job

Rector turned in his resignation Thursday in order to accept

the top assistant coaching job at the University of Charleston

Rector said "It was just a grueling decision for me because of how much Parkersburg South means to me. It was just the pull of the college basketball world and a chance to work for one of my mentors and best friend (UC coach Dwaine Osborne) again. I just couldn't pass it up."

Rector was an assistant under Osborne and the Golden Eagles before taking the Patriots head coaching last May.

Coach Rector had just 1 season as head coach, but what a season it was.

The Patriots won 9 of their last 12 games for a 16-8 record including Sectional and Regional championships, and a berth in the state tournament that was suspended by the Covid-19 pandemic.

" I think the thing that strikes me the most as I look back on my season at South is that the kids really impacted me. There's no way I could have impacted them as much as they did me. I just feel that my life is so much better just having gone through what we did last year. It was just a great experience for me. It made me a better person and a better coach" said Rector

Parkersburg South Athletic Director Roger Thompson says that Rector's resignation will be taken up at the next meeting of the Wood County Board of Education.

The job will then be posted and the search for a new varsity head coach will begin.