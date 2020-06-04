Sam Foggin dies

One of the greatest athletes ever to come out of Parkersburg South High School has died.

Sam Foggin passed away recently in Florida after a sudden illness. He was 63.

Foggin was a member of the Mid Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame induction class of 2017.

He had an outstanding basketball career at Parkersburg South, and Virginia Tech, and in international basketball.

He was the first Patriot to earn All State basketball honors, and he did it twice. Foggin led the Parkersburg South to it's first ever appearance in the state basketball tournament.

He went on to be a starter at Virginia Tech before playing professional basketball internationally for a decade.

Foggin was also a scout for the Orlando Magic and was a professional agent as well.

Joe Crislip was a teammate and friend of Foggin. "Sam was just a great athlete. He took it very serious at what he did, but he had fun at what he did. Everybody loved Sam that knew him. He was a good student and good person...Sam's legacy is just outstanding"

