Senior Spotlight: Corbin Alkire

Corbin Alkire is one of many spring sport athletes who will not be able to play out his senior season.

Alkire was named the Marietta High School Baseball team MVP during both his sophomore and junior seasons while excelling both pitching and at the plate.

He also earned All-League and All-District honors these years.

In the summers Alkire played for the Post 64 Legion baseball team, and in the fall, he has spent the last three years under center for the Tiger football team.

Alkire plans on attending Marietta College to study finance and attempt to walk on to the baseball team.