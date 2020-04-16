Steelers draft preview

Where the Pittsburgh Steelers go in the NFL draft will say a lot about how general manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin view the state of the franchise.

The Steelers will have to wait until the second round to make their first selection after trading their top pick to Miami last season for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Pittsburgh could use the pick to find an eventual heir to 38-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger or find competition at running back for James Conner and Benny Snell Jr.