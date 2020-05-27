Strcula resigns PCHS boys basketball post.

Parkersburg Catholic is losing it's boys varsity basketball coach.

Rob Strcula has stepped down as head coach of the Crusaders.

Strcula has spent most of his life in the Parkersburg Catholic community. He was a star basketball players for the Crusaders as a student. He went on to become an assistant coach under Joe Garrett and helped the Crusaders win a state championship.

Strcula's been the head coach for the last 9 season, winning an Little Kanawha Conference championship and finishing runner-up in the West Virginia Class A state tournament in 2019.

He's looking forward to moving forward with his life and his family, but he'll always remember his time and the people he's worked with at Parkersburg Catholic.

"What I value most is the relationships I've made with the parents, with my coaching staff, with my players, with the other coaches. Those are the type of relationships you make that last forever".