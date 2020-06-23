Advertisement

Summer sports scoreboard

By WTAP Sports
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Baseball

Cambridge 10

Parkersburg 5

Cambridge 8

Parkersburg 6

Latest News

Sports

Summer Sports scoreboard June 22

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cambridge baseball defeats Parkersburg 10-5

Baseball

Summer sports scoreboard

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT
|
By WTAP Sports
Wood County’s Legion team sweeps Meigs County in a doubleheader

Baseball

Wood County Legion set for debut

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By WTAP Sports
With the American Legion baseball season cancelled, a new independent team will fill the baseball void this summer.

Sports

Mid-American Conference Esports

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Kantele Franko (Associated Press)
A dozen schools in the Mid-Atlantic Conference (MAC) are creating a standalone esports conference.

Latest News

Baseball

Summer sports scoreboard

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
|
By WTAP Sports
Marietta defeats New Martinsville in amateur baseball

Sam Foggin dies

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By WTAP Sports
Former Parkersburg South star Sam Foggin has died. He was 63.

Sports

Local baseball brothers transfer to Marietta College

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Turner and Kail Hill are coming home, to play for the Pioneers

Baseball

Bryant signs with WV Wesleyan

Updated: May. 11, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By WTAP Sports
Parkersburg South senior Colin Bryant is heading to WV Wesleyan on a baseball scholarship.

Baseball

American Legion Baseball season canceled

Updated: May. 11, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT
The governing body of American Legion Baseball announces that it will not sanction any baseball under it's banner this season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sports

B.A.C.F. All Star football game cancelled

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By WTAP Sports
The 27th annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis All Star football game has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns