Sylvia and Wynn announced college plans

WTAP SPORTS- 2 more Mid Oho Valley high school seniors recently announced that they will continue their atletic careers on the college level.

Parkersburg South's senior Malaki Sylvia has accepted an offer to join the Marietta College Pioneers basketball program.

Sylvia has averaged nearly 19 points and more than 7 rebounds a game in his senior season with the Patriots.

His efforts helped the Patriots win sectional and regional championships before the season was suspended..

Warren High School senior McKenna Wynn is headed to Muskingum University to run track.

McKenna is a 3 time letter winner in track. She competes in the 100 and 300 hurdles, and the 800 run.

Last year she qualified for the district finals.