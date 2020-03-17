Tennis practice may violate WVSSASC order.

PARKERSBURG, W.VA. (WTAP)- The Parkersburg High tennis team is under investigation for violating the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission current ban of all extracurricular activities during the Coronavirus State of Emergency.

Images taken Monday at the Parkersburg City Park tennis courts appear to show Big Red tennis team members working under the supervision of a coach.

The pictures were sent to WTAP, as well as Parkersburg High Athletic Director Chris Way, and to the WVSSAC office.

A video was also posted on You Tube.

Chris Way told WTAP that the administration is aware of the situation, but can't comment because it's a personnel matter

The head of the WVSSAC. Bernie Dolan, said his office has the images and is investigating the matter.

