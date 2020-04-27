Tshiebwa to withdraws from NBA draft

West Virginia Mountaineer forward Oscar Tshiebwa has tested the NBA waters and has decided to remain in Morgantown for another season.

The 6 foot 9, 260 poud freshman announced his decision to withdraw from the NBA draft via Twitter on Sunday.

Tshiebwa said he was pleased to receive his evaluation from the NBA and that it was higher than his expectations, but not at the level that meets his goals.

He added that he and his Mountaineer teammates are working for a championship next year.

Tshiebwa quickly became a fan favorite..earning the nick name " the Big O".

He started all 31 games this past season averaging 11 points and 9 rebounds a game to earn Second Team All Big 12 Conference honors.