Tshiebwe explores NBA option

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.– West Virginia University men's basketball forward Oscar Tshiebwe will submit the paperwork to request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.

"Per NCAA rules, in order to gain feedback from people associated with the NBA, players are required to submit the necessary paperwork to request an evaluation," coach Bob Huggins said. "Oscar plans to do this while leaving open his option to return."

Tshiebwe, a native of Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, started all 31 games as a freshman, averaging 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

