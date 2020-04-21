WV High school sports are canceled.

The 2019-2020 high school sports year is over in West Virginia.

The West Virginia State Secondary school activities commission canceled the suspended girls and boys basketball tournaments and the spring sports seasons on Tuesday.

The governing body of high school athletics in West Virginia took the action following Governor Jim Justice's announcement that West Virginia schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic school year.

That officially brings to an end the championship basketball quests of the Parkersburg high, Parkersburg Catholic and St. Marys girls teams, and the Parkersburg South and Williamstown boys teams.

Those sports were suspended on March 12th during the girls state tournament and the week of the boys regional finals.

The spring sports seasons of baseball, softball, track and field, and tennis never got off the ground

Hundreds of local athletes will miss out on the opportunity to train, improve, compete, and play for championships, and defend championships.

Bernie Dolan, the executive director of the S.S.A.C. told WTAP "It's just not safe for everybody to be back in and back as normal. We support the governor's decision. It's very difficult. It's going to be difficult on these kids. And especially for the seniors, who the majority of them this would have been their last go around. So I hate it that they're losing that last opportunity."

