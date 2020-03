WV girls basketball tournament schedule

Class AAA

Wednesday, March 11:

Quarterfinals

Game 1 – No. 2 Woodrow Wilson vs. No. 7 Morgantown, 11:15 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 1 Parkersburg vs. No. 8 Spring Mills, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 12:

Quarterfinals

Game 3 – No. 4 Cabell Midland vs. No. 5 University, 11:15 a.m.

Game 4 – No. 3 Greenbrier East vs. No. 6 Martinsburg, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13:

Semifinals

Game 5 – Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14:

Finals – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Thursday, March 12:

Quarterfinals

Game 1 – No. 3 Gilmer County vs. No. 6 Wheeling Central Catholic, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 Parkersburg Catholic vs. No. 7 Tucker County, 1:00 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 1 Huntington St. Joseph’s vs. No. 8 St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 4 Pocahontas County vs. No. 5 Summers County, 9:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13:

Semifinals

Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11:15 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 14:

Finals – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Class AA

Wednesday, March 11:

Quarterfinals

Game 1 – No. 3 Fairmont Senior vs. No. 6 PikeView, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 Winfield vs. No. 7 Westside, 1:00 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 1 North Marion vs. No. 8 Bridgeport, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 4 Lincoln vs. No. 5 Nitro, 9:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13:

Semifinals

Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Finals – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Noon