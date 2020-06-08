WV high school athletes begin summer sessions

West Virginia high school and middle school athletes began conditional drills for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown all sports in the middle of March.

Phase one of the summer drills allow coaches to work with small groups of athletes on conditioning drills and weight lifting sessions.

No in sport training or scrimmaging is allowed

State Secondary School Activities Commission guidelines stress that sessions can only last 1 hour with social distancing and safety measures in place

Parkersburg South Coach Nathan Tanner worked with his football team at the Erickson All Sports facility.

Across town, Parkersburg High football coach Mike Byus supervised sessions for the Big Reds.

Phase One is in effect for 2 weeks.