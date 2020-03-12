WV high school tournament's suspended

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has suspended state high school basketball tournaments due to concerns over the new coronavirus, just hours before he was supposed to take to the sidelines to coach a girl's game.

The state has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of Thursday when Justice announced the measures. Health officials said eight people have been tested, with seven negatives and one test still pending.

Justice's suspension of the girl's high school basketball tournament came just hours before he was set to coach his Greenbrier East High School team before thousands of fans in a game in Charleston. The boy's state tournament has also been postponed indefinitely.

Bernie Dolan, Executive Director of the State Secondary School Activities Commission, says the organization will meet next week to determine the fate of the tournaments

